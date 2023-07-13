Nicholas Burstein is shown in this undated mugshot provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A Hesperia man is behind bars again after he allegedly traded obscene and explicit material with a 16-year-old girl over the internet.

Nicholas Gary Burstein, 38, was already a registered sex offender when he contacted the unidentified teen, who lives out of state, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Burstein, who also is known as Nicholas Giles, was arrested in 2017 on a warrant related to allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child between 2012 and 2013, the Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

According to State of California Department of Justice records, he was convicted on that charge in 2018. In 2003, he was also convicted of sexual battery.

On Wednesday, he was arrested again after investigators found he “shared obscene material and received sexually explicit photographs” from the teenager, officials said.

He faces charges of possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography with prior sex crime convictions, sending obscene matter to a minor and contacting a minor to commit a felony, officials said.

He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail on these charges, though a parole violation allegation prevents him from being bailed out.

He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Friday for the sex crime allegations and in Postrelease Community Supervision Court on July 20.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.