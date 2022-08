A hiker on the Mount Wilson Trail had quite a surprise on Saturday, as a bear was making its way up the path.

KTLA viewer Krista Rojo submitted the footage after encountering “one of our beautiful Sierra Madre bears.”

The bruin was even kind enough to travel beneath the Mount Wilson Trail sign, making it clear this isn’t Jellystone Park, and this fearsome creature is no Yogi Bear looking for picnic baskets.