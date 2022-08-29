An aerial view of the shuttered Santa Monica Pier is seen on May 13, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels.

The affected beaches are:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Beachgoers are urged to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ocean Water Quality Map. Aug. 29, 2022. (LA County Public Health Department)