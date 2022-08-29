Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels.
The affected beaches are:
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Beachgoers are urged to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.