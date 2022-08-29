Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels.

The affected beaches are:

  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Beachgoers are urged to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ocean Water Quality Map. Aug. 29, 2022. (LA County Public Health Department)