It’s Labor Day weekend, and Sunday’s high heat hit triple digits in some areas of Southern California, especially the valleys, deserts and the Inland Empire.

The National Weather Service’s warning for fire weather conditions remains in place until Tuesday.

The high heat drove many to the area’s beaches, such as Seal Beach, where another danger lurked: rip currents and high waves.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 5, 2021.