High-ranking official becomes 2nd LAPD member to contract coronavirus this week

A Los Angeles Police Department cruiser is shown in a file photo from 2015. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A high-ranking member of the Los Angeles Police Department has contracted the coronavirus, marking the second time an LAPD employee has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, officials said.

In a news release issued Thursday, the LAPD said the employee began exhibiting flu-like symptoms last week. The person, who was not identified, is expected to make a full recovery.

The person was described as a member of the “senior staff” in a department memo obtained by The Times. A law enforcement source said the person is a high-ranking police official.

Cleaning crews were dispatched to disinfect the South Bureau and 77th Division on Thursday, according to the memo.

