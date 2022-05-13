A high school coach in Baldwin Park has been arrested and fired following an alleged sexual assault of a minor, police announced Thursday.

The Sierra Vista High School coach, identified by as 20-year-old Jase Puga, was arrested after police were notified of the allegations and conducted an investigation, the Baldwin Park Police Department stated in a news release.

No details about what led up to the alleged sex assault were provided but Puga was facing charges of meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose, oral copulation with a minor, contacting a minor with intent to commit certain felonies, and statutory rape, according to the news release.

The Baldwin Park Unified School District sent a letter that was obtained by KTLA informing parents of alleged misconduct by a School District employee.

The letter did not identify Puga but did state that the employee in question had undergone all the appropriate background checks and that this was an isolated incident.

“Please know that the District is committed to ensuring a positive, safe, and secure learning environment for all students, and is therefore working closely with the Baldwin Park Police Department to investigate this matter,” a portion of the letter read.

The School District also stated that the individual’s employment had been terminated and that any access or entry to the campus by the individual is prohibited.

Anyone with further information about the incident or investigation is asked to call Baldwin Park Detective Villalobos at 626-960-1955 ext. 418.