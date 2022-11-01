A high school football player from Victorville was found lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a report of a man down near the intersection of La Mesa Road and Jade Road around 11 p.m. Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Richard Reed, was found in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reed was a senior at Silverado High School and was a star player on the school’s football team, the Victorville Daily Press reported.

He was named the Desert Sky League defensive player of the year in 2021, according to the newspaper.

Victor Valley Union High School District posted a statement about Reed’s death on its Facebook page.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School,” Superintendent Carl Coles said in the statement. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, and teachers in our thoughts and prayers.”

No suspect information was provided in the sheriff’s department’s news release.

The department’s homicide detail is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact law enforcement at 909-890-4908. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or go to www.wetip.com.