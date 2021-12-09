High school student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to Redlands campus

An 18-year-old high school student was arrested Wednesday after he brought an unloaded gun to a Redlands school campus, police said.

Orangewood High School administrators called police in the afternoon after learning that a student had a gun.

Campus security contacted the student, and found that he had a backpack containing the firearm, police said.

Redlands police officers responded and determined it was an unloaded, unserialized “ghost gun.”

Police also found stolen property from multiple vehicle burglaries that happened outside of Redlands, officials said.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of stolen property.

Police said there was no indication that the student made any threats against anyone on the campus, and no ammunition or other weapons were located.

The investigation is continuing and no further details were available.