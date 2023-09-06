A 38-year-old high school teacher from Altadena has been arrested and is facing several charges related to sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Chad Miller, who teaches at Canyon Oaks High School in Monrovia, is accused of meeting the underage victim on a social media app and corresponding with her from April to August of this year, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“Miller also met the victim in person and engaged in several illicit acts with her,” authorities said.

On Sept. 6, the 38-year-old was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center where he faces charges of contact with a minor with intent to commit sex offenses, sexual penetration of a minor and oral copulation with a minor. His bail was set at $100,000 and is due to appear in court on Sept. 8.

Due to his position as a high school teacher, investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding Miller or this incident is encouraged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Detective’s Bureau at 909-477-2800.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Tips may also be submitted online at WeTip.