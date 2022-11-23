A 47-year-old high school teacher in Santa Ana has been arrested after authorities allegedly found a series of lewd text messages with a person he believed was a minor.

On Nov. 18, at around 7:00 p.m., deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department received reports about a video posted on social media.

“In the video, a male subject confronted the teacher alleging an inappropriate text message exchange with a minor,” authorities said in a news release.

An investigation by the sheriff’s Special Victims Detail determined the person in the video posed as a minor during the text message conversation.

The teacher, Roger Kavigan, a resident of Long Beach, was arrested on Nov. 23, and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual assault, authorities said in the release.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with additional information to contact detectives at 714-647-4006. Anonymous tips can be made through O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online at O.C. Crime Stoppers.