Teacher at Notre Dame HS in Sherman Oaks arrested on suspicion of child molestation

Jason Bissell is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Aug. 31, 2021.

A teacher at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks was arrested on suspicion of child molestation last week, police announced Tuesday.

Teacher Jason Bissell was taken into custody on Aug. 26, after “alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct” was reported while he was employed at the private Catholic school, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Bissell has been employed at Notre Dame since 2006, police said.

A Notre Dame High School spokeswoman said the school will not be making statements on the matter, but added that the school is working with LAPD.

The school did not provide information on the status of Bissell’s employment.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against Bissell, according to LAPD.

The Police Department’s Abused Child Section on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in its effort to find other potential victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim, or who has more information on Bissell, is asked to contact LAPD Juvenile Division Detectives at 818-374-5415. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.