A high-speed pursuit came to a violent end when a driver crashed into two innocent vehicles in Pasadena overnight, killing themselves and injuring four others.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the entrance ramp to the 110 Freeway at Glenarm Street.

According to CHP Officer Roberto Gomez, units traveling northbound on the 110 noticed a vehicle with no lights that was unable to maintain their lane.

“The officers initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle then failed to yield,” said Officer Gomez. “[The driver] continued northbound at a high rate of speed and moments later a collision involving two other vehicles at Glenarm Street who were stopped at a red light occurred.”

“The driver of the suspect’s vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene, Officer Gomez added. “With the suspect, no seatbelt was utilized at the time as well.”

A high-speed pursuit came to a violent end when the driver crashed into two innocent vehicles in Pasadena overnight. (KeyNewsTV)

A high-speed pursuit came to a violent end when the driver crashed into two innocent vehicles in Pasadena overnight. (KeyNewsTV)

A high-speed pursuit came to a violent end when the driver crashed into two innocent vehicles in Pasadena overnight. (KeyNewsTV)

A high-speed pursuit came to a violent end when the driver crashed into two innocent vehicles in Pasadena overnight. (KeyNewsTV)

A high-speed pursuit came to a violent end when the driver crashed into two innocent vehicles in Pasadena overnight. (KeyNewsTV)

In addition, four other occupants of the two vehicles were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to major.

When asked about the best way to avoid a pursuit-related crash, Officer Gomez offered this piece of advice:

“Always be vigilant of what’s ahead, regardless of if there’s only one or two vehicles around you,” he said. “Always be observant of what’s going on.”

Authorities believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The entrance ramp to the southbound span of the 110 Freeway remains closed while police conduct an investigation.