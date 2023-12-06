Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking for the public’s help in locating a reckless driving suspect who successfully evaded officers Wednesday.

The incident began when motor officers with the Chino Police Department working traffic enforcement near Kimball Avenue and Main Street attempted to stop the driver of a Nissan 370Z for vehicle code violations.

That’s when police say the suspect began evading officers, hitting speeds of 85 miles per hour in a residential area.

Driver and vehicle wanted by Chino police after evading officers on Dec. 6, 2023. (Chino PD)

“This person’s reckless driving began to endanger the public,” Chino PD said in a social media post. “So, we were unable to pursue and apprehend them.”

It is unclear if police actually engaged the suspect in a pursuit or immediately pulled back due to the driver’s high speeds and recklessness.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle and its driver is encouraged to contact the Chino Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 909-334-3228.