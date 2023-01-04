NWS has issued a high surf advisory to go into effect Thursday at 6 a.m. and run through 10 a.m. Friday (LACo Lifeguards)

With heavy rains and strong winds battering the Southland, the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches.

The advisory goes into effect Thursday at 6 a.m., NWS reports.

Winds will be out of the south with gusts from 35-45 knots and possible storm force gusts up to 50 knots.

The largest waves will hit west facing shores, with surf in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties expected in the range of 8-12 feet, according to the weather service.

“Surf is forecasted to be upwards of 12 feet with increased rip currents. Know your limits and check in with a lifeguard,” the L.A. County Lifeguards tweeted.

NWS recommends mariners remain in port, seek safe harbor, and/or secure their vessels for severe wind and combined seas.

Beachgoers should stay back from the water’s edge and stay off the rocks.

The high surf advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.