Waves up to 7 feet high expected along Southern California coast over the weekend, with dangerous rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to be the biggest south swell so far this year.

Erin Myers reports from Newport Beach for the KTLA 5 News on April 24, 2021.

The first south swell of the season will bring rising surf to south facing beaches, 3-6 feet but higher surf possible in some areas. Strong #RipCurrents expected! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RF0204RHsq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 23, 2021