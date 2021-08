High tides, rip currents and tall waves are expected at Southern California beaches this weekend, bringing dangerous conditions through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Related Content Big waves and high tides bring hazardous conditions to SoCal beaches, cause some flooding

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, authorities warned. L.A. County lifeguards reported 106 water rescues on Thursday alone.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 21, 2021.

Surf Report 8/21: 3-5' Waist to head high

SW/SSW swell starts easing, largest from Manhattan north. Shape still on the walled side, look to structure for an open corner. Fair Conditions — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) August 21, 2021