An evacuation warning has been issued for a part of Ventura due to high surf impacting structures in the area.

According to Ventura County officials, the warning was issued shortly after 10 a.m. for residences bordering Pacific Coast Highway in between Seacliff Avenue south to Emma Wood Group Camp.

“The Ventura County Fire Department is encouraging individuals to avoid the coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning,” officials said on X, formerly Twitter. “All City, State and County beaches and parks along the coastline are closed.”

High surf lashes the shore in Southern California on Dec. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Hermosa beach pier is seen as rough surf breaks along the beach in Manhattan beach, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued high surf warnings for much of the West Coast and parts of Hawaii, describing the waves and rip currents expected to hit certain coastlines as potentially dangerous and life-threatening.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A large wave is seen crashing against some rocks in Los Angeles County in this file image. (LACo Lifeguards)

Individuals are also advised to avoid coastal jetties and piers; further south, police in Seal Beach announced on Saturday morning that the Seal Beach Pier was closed due to the high surf conditions.

“Light to moderate precipitation” is expected to last through late Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.