High surf, tides along SoCal coast expected Friday

Californians were warned of potential dangers on west-facing beaches Friday due to astronomical high tides and large, breaking waves.

Waves up to 14 feet were predicted for the Central Coast, along with rip currents, the National Weather Service said.

While not quite as high, waves down the Southern California coast were also expected to make swimming conditions dangerous.

In Northern California, forecasters said high tides would cause minor flooding in low-lying areas around the Humboldt Bay area.

