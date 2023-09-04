Beachgoers beware. High surf is expected to crash into many Southern California beach locations this week, prompting officials to issue high surf advisories.

Four-foot to 7-foot waves with local sets to 8 feet are expected at some Los Angeles County and Ventura County beaches.

A high surf advisory was issued for those areas until 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

High surf is seen buffeting the Southern California coast in a file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

Beachgoers were warned of an increased risk for rip currents, which can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Large breaking waves can also cause injury and wash people off beaches and rocks, the Weather Service stated.

In Orange County, high surf advisories will remain in place for even longer.

Officials have issued advisories through 8 p.m. Wednesday for surf between 4 and 7 feet. Some sets will reach 8 feet with the highest surf north of Newport Beach, according to the Weather Service.

The large surf is expected to peak early Tuesday before decreasing later in the evening and through Wednesday.

Swimmers were asked to remain out of the water or stay near occupied lifeguard towers.

“Be sure to check in with that lifeguard before entering the water!” Los Angeles County lifeguards posted on Instagram.

Rock jetties can also be deadly in high surf conditions. “Stay off the rocks,” the Weather Service stated.