This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs.

Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway.

Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into the surrounding channels and breaking some docks as they smashed them into each other.

On Sunday, damaged docks were being broken apart and put into dumpsters. Nearby residents say cranes and tractors were breaking apart the damaged docks all weekend long.

Broken docks pile up in a dumpster at the Ventura Harbor on Jan. 8, 2022. (KTLA)

The storm caused more than $200,000 in damage to the docks in Ventura Keys community, according to the Ventura County Star.

The harbormaster said this week’s storm brought with it some of the largest surf he has seen in 20 years. Wind and waves tore docks from waterfront homes, sending them crashing into each other and boats that were parked at the harbor.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until Tuesday at 4 p.m., but more rainfall could be on the horizon by the end of next week.