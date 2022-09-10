High tides and massive swells were spotted off the shore of Los Angeles area beaches Saturday morning.

Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes.

Construction vehicles were out in force to shore up the defenses between the rising ocean waters and the multimillion dollar oceanfront properties.

The ocean swelled with dangerous currents thanks to Tropical Storm Kay, which, while not having a major impact locally, still made its presence felt.

In Long Beach, high tides were expected around 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, and around 10:45 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Swimmers and surfers were also advised to stay out of the water for at least the next several days due to the recent rainfall.

Statewide guidance requires all local public health agencies to inform the public when water conditions might affect the health of swimmers.

Whenever there is a large amount of rainfall, ocean water just off the beach can become dangerous due to increased runoff from storm drain outlets and local rivers. Rain fills the channels and eventually carries the water (and any contaminants along with it) down to local beaches.

Beaches that are close to storm drains and creeks are especially prone to be contaminated with bacteria, debris, trash and “other public health hazards from city streets,” according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

People exposed to the contaminants can sometimes become ill, Public Health officials warn.

Beachgoers are urged to avoid the water for at least three days after a strong rain event. That means swimmers should avoid the water through at least Tuesday.

For the latest on water quality conditions in Los Angeles County, click here.