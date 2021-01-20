High winds force closure of Disneyland vaccine site for a 2nd day

Orange County COVID-19 vaccination plans hit a snag this week, as high winds forced a two-day closure of the Disneyland vaccination site in Anaheim on Tuesday and Wednesday and a batch of Moderna vaccines given to more than 5,000 county residents undergoes investigation for causing possible allergic reactions.

With strong winds forecast for Orange County through Wednesday night, Orange County Health Care Agency officials announced Monday the vaccination super POD (point-of-dispensing) site that opened last week at Disneyland would be closed Tuesday. After some deliberation Tuesday, the agency reported the site would remain closed a second day and likely reopen Thursday, based on weather forecasts.

Thousands scheduled to receive the first-round vaccine, including residents 65 and older, were notified of the temporary cancellation through the Othena app, recently launched to help residents schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. An OCHA representative confirmed those originally scheduled to be vaccinated Tuesday have had their appointments moved to Thursday.

“Due to high wind warnings issued by the National Weather Service for Orange County, the Disneyland Super POD site will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021,” read an OCHA tweet Monday. “Those with appointments for Tuesday will be notified of their rescheduled appointment through Othena.com.”

Due to the high wind warnings issued by the @NWS for #OC, our #Disneyland Super POD site will be closed again on 1/20. No appointments were scheduled for 1/20 due to the high wind forecast, but will resume using https://t.co/VMdBmZYqsB platform as soon as weather permits. — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 20, 2021