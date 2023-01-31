Santa Ana winds will buffet Southern California on Tuesday, with gusts hitting up to 75 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds follow the rainstorm that struck earlier this week and are expected to hit parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph in the mountains and foothills and gusts of 30 to 45 mph in the coastal areas and valleys, the NWS said.

In Los Angeles County mountain areas (excluding the Santa Monica Mountains), gusts are expected to reach up to 75 mph. In Simi Valley, which is in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County border, gusts of nearly 70 mph have already been detected.

The NWS released a high wind warning related to the gusts. It will remain in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” the NWS said. “Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

The NWS warned against going outside in “forested areas and around trees and branches.”

“If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the alert added.