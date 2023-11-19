As strong north to northeast winds moved into the Southland Sunday and are expected to last until Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecasts a brief warming trend followed by colder temperatures starting Thanksgiving Day.

Peak wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour have been recorded in many of the mountain and foothill communities Sunday, with 30 to 50 mile per hour gusts in some valley and coastal areas.

“The northerly winds certainly are affecting the San Fernando Valley this afternoon and evening, with sustained winds at 29 miles per hour,” KTLA Weatherman Kaj Goldberg said. “We’re going to see northeasterly winds move into Southern California around midnight tonight.”

The short-lived rise in temps will be accompanied by Santa Ana Winds, prompting a High Wind Warning for parts of Ventura County until Monday at 3 p.m.

The intense gusts bring the potential for downed trees and powerlines. Power outages are also possible, and motorists are encouraged to be cautious, especially those in high-profile vehicles.

“By Wednesday the winds weaken further, likely below advisory level with little if any wind close to the coast,” NWS said.

Midweek temperatures will range from the low 50s at night to daytime highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in metropolitan Los Angeles.

For Thanksgiving Day, forecasters predict temperatures in the low 70s with blue skies.