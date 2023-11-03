The Highland Fire in Riverside County continues to burn, but Cal Fire said Friday morning that containment has grown to 50%,

That’s up from 15% containment on Wednesday.

Working in the firefighters’ favor is the “minimal” fire behavior and lack of fire growth overnight, Cal Fire said in a news release.

“Steep and rugged terrain remains a challenge, but weather conditions are expected to be slightly more favorable today,” Cal Fire added. “Firefighters will continue building containment line around the fire perimeter while cooling hot spots.”

Full containment is expected to be reached by Wednesday.

So far, 10 structures have been destroyed, six damaged and 1,500 threatened by the nearly 2,500-acre fire near Aguanga.

Two firefighters have been hurt. No civilian injuries have been reported.

Multiple evacuation orders and warnings remain in place. To see where, check out this interactive map.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.