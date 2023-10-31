Firefighters in Riverside County are struggling to make progress in their battle against a Santa Ana wind-fueled wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes.

The Highland Fire in Aguanga, a sparsely populated area east of Temecula, had consumed at least 2,487 acres of dry brush and trees and three structures as of Tuesday evening. According to a Cal Fire update, the blaze was 10% contained.

Another six structures have been damaged.

The fire erupted just after noon on Monday near Highlands and Aguanga Ranchos roads and spread rapidly in the hot and dry desert winds.

Fire crews battle the Highland Fire in Aguanga, California. Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Smoke seen billowing over mountains in Riverside County, CA on Oct. 31, 2023. (ALERTCalifornia)

Firefighter seen working to extinguish several mobile home ablaze during the Highlands Fire in Riverside County on Oct. 30, 2023. (Firewatch Photography)

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County. Oct. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

“Our struggle right now is the winds are continuing,” Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said. “We know these winds are going to continue through Thursday and we have a ton of open line. We don’t have any [areas] where the fire can’t spread.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Approximately 1,300 homes have been evacuated in the following areas:

South of Sage Road and Golden Creek

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek

South of Highway 371

West of Soreson and north of County Line Road

Other nearby residents are urged to be on standby to evacuate.

Evacuations orders (red) and warnings (yellow) for the Highland Fire in Riverside County, California. Oct. 31, 2023. (Cal Fire)

A care and reception center has been set up at Great Oak High School, located at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula. Residents evacuating large animals can take them to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, located at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.