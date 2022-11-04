The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland.

The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified.

Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy Smith of Highland, were driving and collided in “a minor traffic collision,” officials said in a news release.

The victim drove away from the scene and Smith followed, firing multiple rounds that hit the man and his car near the intersection of Boulder Avenue and Base Line Street, deputies said.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Central Division Center on a charge of attempted murder.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail is and was due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 909-425-9793.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit the WeTip website.