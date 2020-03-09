Highland mother arrested after 11-month-old girl found under the influence of meth: SBSD

A Highland woman was arrested after authorities discovered her 11-month-old daughter was under the influence of methamphetamine, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

The discovery prompted authorities on Friday to launch a child endangerment investigation, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Deputies searched the home of the victim’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Galindo, and found drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said. They allege Galindo failed to protect the baby girl.

She was taken into custody Friday and booked on suspicion of child cruelty, jail records show. Her bail was set at $100,000.

A booking photo was not released.

The baby is expected to recover and has been placed in protective custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.