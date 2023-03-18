During the pandemic shutdowns, many Americans fell in love with the convenience of food delivery apps.

However, one Highland Park neighborhood may be getting too much of a good thing, as the residents are being bombarded with Uber Eats deliveries they did not order or buy.

One man said he received 13 deliveries in one day, none of which he ordered. His neighbors had similar stories.

Caroline Aguirre said she’s received “low-fat milk, to a Danish, to chicken McNuggets, french fries, an egg croissant.”

William Neal noted the free food was “a nice treat at first.”

“Then, when it became too much food at once, we’d try to find places to donate it or give it away,” he said.

The deliveries seem to be focused on Range View Avenue, and they’ve been coming at all hours.

A resident said the deliveries started about two weeks ago.

“It was bag after bag after bag, sometimes three at a time, 3 in the morning, 5 in the afternoon,” he added.

One neighbor even put a “no deliveries” sign on his front door, but the surprises kept coming, up to 10 bags a day.

The residents said the names on the orders, primarily fast food, did not match anyone at the residences. Some didn’t even have Uber Eats accounts.

Neighbors told KTLA that other delivery services, such as DoorDash and Postmates, have been involved as well, though it’s been too difficult to contact any customer service representatives to learn more.

San Francisco-based Uber told the Los Angeles Times that the company has launched an investigation into the bizarre, relentless deliveries.