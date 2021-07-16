Highland woman accused of sex crimes against 14-year-old girl

A Highland woman has been arrested following a monthlong investigation into the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Investigators began looking into the case on June 17 after learning of alleged sex crimes against the teen by a woman, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Joana Aide Aguilar, who was determined to have sexually abused the girl, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Aguilar was booked into jail Thursday on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for sex, penetration with a foreign object and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the release. Her bail was set at $250,000.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information — or anyone who believes they were victimized by the suspect — is urged to call the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3620.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through We-Tip by calling 1-800-782-7463 or visiting the website wetip.com.