Highway 1 washout near Big Sur expected to be fixed by summer

Crews dig debris from a washed-out section of Highway 1 at Rat Creek, south of Big Sur, on Feb. 10. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Caltrans is estimating it can reopen Highway 1 — and reconnect Southern California with Big Sur and points beyond — by early summer.

The highway closed Jan. 28 after a 150-foot section at Rat Creek was washed out by heavy rains that caused debris flow at the creek in Monterey County.

In a release Thursday, Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said, “We’re focused on restoring travel on this section by early summer.” The repair cost is estimated at $11.5 million, involving “the manipulation of tens of thousands of cubic yards of material.”

However, officials also warned that more wet weather could slow the work.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.