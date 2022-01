Crews are still working to repair Highway 18 after a Christmas Eve rain storm caused a sinkhole to open up in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Officials closed Highway 18 in both directions near Crestline, causing major delays and traffic for days.

Highway 18 provides access for residents and visitors heading to Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs and Big Bear.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Jan. 10, 2021.