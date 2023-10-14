A fiery crash claimed the lives of two people and hospitalized a third in Adelanto on Friday night.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred shortly before 8:20 p.m. on U.S. Route 395 south of Air Expressway Boulevard.

Responding deputies located three vehicles that were involved in the crash, one of which – a 2004 Chevy Malibu – had burst into flames with two occupants inside, SBSD said.

A deputy was able to pull the passenger through the passenger side window and they were immediately airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Another responding deputy was assisted by several civilians in pulling the driver of a 2014 Chevy Malibu out of their vehicle, authorities said.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the third car, a 2018 Nissan Rogue, was not injured.

U.S. Route 395 was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800.

Those wishing to submit a tip anonymously can do so by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting the We-Tip website.