Hikers surround a woman who slid an estimated 500-700 feet down the steep, icy hillside of Baldy Bowl on Mt. Baldy Jan. 8, 2023 (SBSD)

A female hiker on Mt. Baldy died after sliding an estimated 500-700 feet down Baldy Bowl’s steep, icy hillside Sunday, authorities announced.

Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services in reference to “an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device” stating that a hiker had just fallen down Baldy Bowl, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The sheriff’s helicopter, 40 King, responded to the scene using coordinates from the Garmin InReach device and was able to locate the victim on a steep hillside.

According to authorities, the injured hiker “was surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could.”

A medic hoisted from 40 King evaluated the woman and requested an air rescue and transport to the hospital due to her “substantial injuries.”

Sheriff’s Air Rescue 306 then responded to the scene, lowering an additional medic and gear.

“During that time, the hiker succumbed to her injuries,” the news release stated.

After the weather cleared, the deceased hiker was transported to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

“In the past two weeks, two hikers have slid on ice on Mt. Baldy and both succumbed to their injuries,” authorities noted in the release. “Many fall victims are reported on the same mountain in the winter season. We encourage hikers to please come prepared and hike responsibly. Wear appropriate clothing for the colder weather conditions and have the proper snow and ice gear with you.”