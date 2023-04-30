Authorities are investigating a death after a hiker discovered human skeletal remains in Running Springs on Friday.

Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Holiday Lane and Rim of the World Highway around 8:00 p.m. where they found skeletal remains that appeared to be in an advanced stage of decomposition, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Detectives will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.