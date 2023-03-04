Authorities are investigating after a hiker was found dead on a Pacific Palisades trail Saturday afternoon.

The hiker is an adult male, but his identity has not been released by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the 1500 block of Bienveneda Avenue around 12:58 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, bystanders had been performing CPR on the victim.

Fire crews took over resuscitative measures for about 20 minutes before the man was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been released and remains under investigation.

LAFD is working with the LAPD and the Los Angeles Coroner’s office in the case.