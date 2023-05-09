A Los Angeles man is missing after going on a hike in Joshua Tree National Park late last month, officials said.

Trammell Evans, 25, was dropped off at Black Rock Campground on April 30 and was supposed to be picked up on May 5, but he was not there.

Evans had planned to hike from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road, then back to Black Rock via the California Riding and Hiking Trail, park officials said in a news release.

He was reported missing that same day and park rangers and the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue Team responded immediately.

The search team is made up of highly trained trackers, searchers and climbers who are familiar with the area, officials said. Park officials are also working with the Bureau of Land Management and the California Highway Patrol amid the ongoing search.

Evans is described as being an athletic and experienced long-distance hiker who is familiar with the sprawling desert park.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and brown/red hair and facial hair, including a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a silver, white and gray sun hoodie, a black Patagonia puffy vest, blue shorts, blue Asics, a black REI backpack, an eggcrate-style sleeping bag, a dark green beanie and a green Patagonia fanny pack.

His last known address was in L.A., but officials said he “moves frequently.”

Evans did not register for a backcountry use permit, and rangers have contacted all 55 people who had such permits in the area.

Officials advise hikers and residents to not search for Evans on their own, nor use a drone to help in search efforts.

“The patrol helicopter cannot fly while drones are in the air, and any unplanned drones in the air may seriously impede aerial search efforts,” park officials explained.

Anyone who may have seen or talked to Evans is asked to call or text the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009 or call 909-383-5652.

Tips can also be submitted at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.