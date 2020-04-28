Hiker in fair condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Chatsworth Oaks Park

A rattlesnake looks at the camera in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rescue crews responded to Chatworth Oaks Park Tuesday morning to help a distressed hiker who had been bitten by a rattlesnake.

The injury was reported shortly after 9:15 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

Air and ground crews were sent to the area and found the unidentified victim suffering from the bite, but in fair condition, Humphrey said.

She was carried to an ambulance for treatment and transport to a local hospital.

Crews were also assisting the victim’s dog, who was not injured.

Chatsworth Oaks Park, which is located in the city of Los Angeles, is currently closed under the city’s safer at home directives.