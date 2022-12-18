A hiker was airlifted to safety after getting stranded Sunday in the Angeles National Forest, officials with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

The hiker was stranded on an icy trail east of Islip Saddle.

Tactical medics with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau were lowered to the trapped hiker from the department’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter.

Member’s of LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau lower a tactical medic to rescue a hiker stranded in Angeles National Forest Dec. 18, 2022 (LASD)

Member’s of LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau lower a tactical medic to rescue a hiker stranded in Angeles National Forest Dec. 18, 2022 (LASD)

A tactical medic with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau hoists a hiker stranded in Angeles National Forest to safety Dec. 18, 2022 (LASD)

Footage of the incident, tweeted by LASD, showed the icy, snowy conditions in the area as the hiker was being hoisted up to the chopper.

It is unclear if the hiker suffered any injuries. No other details were provided.