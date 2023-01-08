Crews with LAFD Air Operations conducted a hoist rescue Sunday after a man suffered injuries from a fall in Griffith Park (Citizen App).

A 20-year-old man had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after suffering traumatic injuries in a fall, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.

Crews responded to the incident on 2898 E. Observatory Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Due to the man’s injuries and the terrain, medics with LAFD’s Air Operations conducted a hoist rescue in order to transport the man to the hospital, according to a fire department news release.

It is unclear what led to the man’s fall. No further details were released.