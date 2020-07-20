Hikers evacuated after fire erupts at popular recreation area in Angeles National Forest

A fire burns in the Chantry Flats area of Angeles National Forest on July 20, 2020, in photos released by the U.S. Forest Service.

Hikers and picnickers were evacuated after a brush fire broke out at a recreation area in Angeles National Forest Monday afternoon, officials said.

Dubbed the Chantry Fire, the blaze sparked around 1 p.m. and was holding at 7 acres about 3 hours later, according to Forest Service firefighters.

The flames were about 50% contained. Spot fires had been extinguished, and crews were working to achieve full containment, officials said.

My family and I were hiking and ended up having to run right next to the #Chantryfire to get out pic.twitter.com/EQ0KNAi1oQ — tired ™ (@still_tired_) July 20, 2020

Earlier, the fire had been spreading at a moderate rate toward Hermit Falls. No homes were threatened.

A rock injured one firefighter’s shoulder, and the crew member was hospitalized in stable condition, the Forest Service said.

The firefight included around 120 personnel, as well as water-dropping aerial units.

About a 10-minute drive from Sierra Madre, Chantry Flat includes a popular picnic area and trailhead with sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley.

The blaze originally sparked near the recreation area’s restrooms, the Sierra Madre Fire Department said.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Currently, we have 6 helicopters and 2 tankers for an approximate 120 personnel battling the #ChantryFire pic.twitter.com/hWzMF6uYHH — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) July 20, 2020