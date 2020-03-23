The Eaton Canyon Trail in Altadena is seen on Jan. 18, 2020. (KTLA)

Los Angeles County hiking trails were closed Monday after sunny skies brought large crowds to local trails and beaches this weekend, officials announced.

County officials previously said it was OK to hike, run, bike and walk in open spaces amid the “safer-at-home” order, but the restrictions were tightened after many appeared not to heed social distancing guidelines.

“Hiking trails in LA County will be closed. You may walk/run in your neighborhood for fresh air and exercise,” the county tweeted in response to an earlier message saying residents are allowed to leave their homes. “Stay at least 6 feet away from others when you leave home.”

In a tweet Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the closure was a response to the overcrowding of the past weekend.

“Please remember, you’re safer at home,” Barger said.

It is unclear, however, which trails fall under the county’s jurisdictions, and whether the closure affects areas that are in the city of Los Angeles and Angeles National Forest.

Earlier Monday, county officials on shut down the parking lots at Malibu beaches to discourage large crowds a day after the city of Santa Monica had done so.

Santa Monica Mountain National Recreation Area officials on Monday said all their trails, with the exception of Solstice Canyon, are open. Overflow parking at other sites like Sandstone Peak and Mishe Mokwa is being restricted “to help with social distancing protocols,” park officials said in a tweet.

