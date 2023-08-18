Although Hilary will no longer be a hurricane when it hits California, the remnants of the powerful storm are expected to bring several inches of rain to the region.

Currently a Category 4 hurricane, Hilary is forecast to head north through Baja California before making its way into the Southland.

Hurricane Hilary is seen in an image provided by the National Hurricane Center on Aug 18, 2023.

“A hurricane is not hitting us … keep that in mind. It will dissipate by the time it moves into California. But, we’re going to get a big storm pushing through,” KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

Southern Californians should start to feel the remnants of Hilary on Saturday as cloud coverage increases and some sprinkles start to fall.

Stronger showers are expected to move in on Sunday with the heaviest rain forecast to fall late Sunday into Monday.

Some rain could even continue into Tuesday but the unpredictability of Hilary makes forecasting difficult, Henry said.

“They (hurricanes) are not attached to any driving force, meaning the jet stream,” Henry said.

The storm could arrive a little sooner or a little later. It could move to the east or west, which would give us less rain, he said.

Based on Hilary’s current track though, two to three inches of rain are expected to fall in most areas.

Some isolated spots could see 6 to 9 inches of rain. Flooding will be a risk in the mountains and deserts.

The storm should also pack a punch with strong winds and bring cooler temperatures to the Southland.

“It will be like combining one of our major winter storms with a major Santa Ana event,” Henry said.

A flood warning will be in place for most of Southland until Sunday at 10 a.m.

A flood watch has been issued through Monday at 11 p.m.