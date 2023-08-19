A sign indicates that the Dockweiler State Beach is closed to swimming in Playa del Rey on July 13, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California has already closed several state parks and beaches Saturday in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Hilary is due to make landfall in California Sunday evening. Two to 6 inches of rain are expected to fall before Hilary exits the region, prompting concerns about flooding and debris flows.

Hurricane Hilary is seen off the Southern California coast around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2023. (KTLA)

“The state is actively monitoring the storm’s impacts on state parks and making real-time decisions on closures as needed,” a news release announcing a state of emergency in Southern California stated.

California had closed 10 state parks and beaches due to Hilary as of Saturday. An interactive web page with updates about closures is available on the California.gov website.

“The state is closing Silver Strand State Beach and Borderfields State Beach today and Orange Coast District and San Diego District beaches on Sunday and Monday, as well as increasing lifeguard services,” the news release stated.

Officials advised the public to stay out of the ocean during the storm.