Hilary, which made history as the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years, shattered rainfall records and caused widespread flooding and mudslides. Refresh this page to see the most recent updates on the recovery below.

9:00 a.m Monday – Cathedral City in the Coachella Valley was hit hard by Tropical Storm Hilary overnight.

Drone footage showed businesses along Highway 111 and several blocks of residential neighborhoods flooded with water.

8:55 a.m. Monday – A mudslide has closed the No. 5 line of the northbound 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The California Highway Patrol estimates the closure at Universal Studios Boulevard will last two hours.

8:50 a.m. Monday – LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says classes will resume as normal tomorrow.

8:45 a.m. Monday – This satellite time-lapse from NOAA shows the storm has largely departed Southern California and spread out over the western U.S.

NOAA satellite view of Tropical Storm Hillary at 4 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2023. (NOAA)

8:30 a.m. Monday – The National Weather Service has released updated rainfall totals for Southern California communities. The areas that received the most rainfall include:

Raywood Flats (Riverside County): 10.55 inches

Lewis Ranch (L.A. County): 7.04 inches

Coto de Caza (Orange County): 2.76 inches

Devore Fire Station (Inland Empire): 3.40 inches

Whitewater Trout Farm (Coachella Valley): 6.37 inches

Piru (Ventura County): 4.64 inches