Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park.

This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused by heavy storms that slammed into Southern California this week. Debris made it down the hill and onto the side of the highway, the video showed.

A hillside collapsed onto the 110 Freeway in Elysian Park on Jan. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

More rain is expected to hit the region this weekend.

You can check the KTLA weather page for an up-to-date forecast and the latest weather headlines.