With heavy rains from recent storms soaking Los Angeles, yet another hillside has collapsed, with this one near the Hollywood Hills mansion of Grammy Hall of Fame singer Johnny Mathis.

Aerial footage from Sky5 on Tuesday showed the aftermath.

The hill fell toward the 1400 block of Sunset Plaza Drive, below the singer’s home, exposing what appears to be a walkway to the house and drainage pipes.

Photo showing a hillside collapse near the home of singer Johnny Mathis on Jan. 17, 2023 (KTLA)

Nearby homes did not appear to be impacted by the hillside’s collapse.

Crews have been busy repairing damage across the region brought on winter storms.

On Monday, eight homes were evacuated in Corona after a portion of a concrete block retaining wall collapsed, sending rubble crashing into backyards, onto patios and smashing through glass doors.

Less than a week ago, the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway was closed due to a hillside collapse near the roadway in Elysian Park.

It is unclear if Mr. Mathis or anyone else was in the residence when the hillside collapsed.