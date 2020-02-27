Hip-hop icons Public Enemy to perform at Bernie Sanders rally in L.A. ahead of Super Tuesday

Chuck D and Flava flav of the group Public Enemy performs on stage at the “Rock The Bells” tour on Randall’s Island on July 28, 2007, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Public Enemy is feeling the Bern.

The politically vocal hip-hop group from the East Coast is set to perform for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who is throwing a rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center Sunday. Comedian Sarah Silverman and beloved actor Dick Van Dyke will also be there.

The rally/concert arrives two days before Super Tuesday, when California and 13 other states will hold primary elections. The Sanders campaign launched a poster saluting Public Enemy’s 1989 single “Fight the Power” to promote the upcoming event.

Public Enemy isn’t the only musical act that has cast its vote for Sanders. At a rally in Durham, N.H., earlier this month, indie rockers the Strokes warmed up the stage during Sanders’ get-out-the-vote concert. The band premiered two new songs from its upcoming album, “The New Abnormal.”

