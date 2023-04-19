A memorial will be held Wednesday night to honor the life of Wesley Welling, a 15-year-old boy who was killed during a string of violent incidents that culminated with a car crash in Thousand Oaks Tuesday afternoon.

Welling was killed after he was hit by a vehicle outside Westlake High School. The teen was in a crowd of other students that was hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by a man accused in a stabbing at a Walmart in Simi Valley and a domestic incident in Camarillo earlier in the day.

The suspect has been identified as Austin Allen Eis, a 24-year-old transient who authorities say was experiencing homelessness.

Austin Eis is seen in this undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators in Ventura County believe Eis intentionally plowed into a group of students outside Westlake High School, the same high school he attended and graduated from several years ago.

“I pulled up to the scene and they were still doing CPR on him,” Kelly Welling, Wesley’s mother, told KTLA. “Literally the worst call … the worst nightmare that any parent can deal with.”

Prior to the crash, Eis is believed to have stabbed a Walmart employee in Simi Valley. About 40 minutes later, he allegedly entered a family member’s home without permission and brandished a firearm before fleeing the scene.

The crash that took Welling’s life happened only minutes later. Three other teens were injured in the crash, as well as Eis, who was hospitalized briefly before being booked into jail to face charges of murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

In a GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the family, Welling is described as “a wonderful son, brother, friend. Who touched the lives of those around him.”

He died on his mother’s birthday.

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.

“We will call out to The Lord on behalf of those who were harmed, their families and friends, the doctors, nurses and first responders on the scene, the students and the faculty and staff at Westlake High School,” the church said in a Facebook post.

The investigation into the circumstances of Welling’s death remain under investigation and Eis remains in custody on $5 million bail. He is due in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to jail records.