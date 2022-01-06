Historic lamps being stolen off L.A. bridge

Large bolts remain where a bronze streetlight once stood on the Glendale-Hyperion Viaduct on Monday. Twenty-two lights have been stolen, and the L.A. Bureau of Street Lighting has removed an additional 18 lights for safeguarding.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

For nearly a century, dozens of silent sentinels have stood guard along the road between Atwater Village and Silver Lake.

Clad in the green patina of weathered bronze, the lampposts lining the historic Glendale-Hyperion Viaduct warded off the darkness that would otherwise engulf the spans.

But in recent months, several of the lampposts have been stolen, reportedly sawed down and hauled away by unidentified thieves, some as recently as this week.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works, 22 of the historic streetlights are missing. City crews have taken down an additional 18 lights and stored them.

